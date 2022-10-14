Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys Shares of 11,445 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock traded down $3.25 on Friday, hitting $210.01. 43,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,147. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.28.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.