Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $389.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.3 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $8.29 on Thursday, hitting $358.88. 30,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,061. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.