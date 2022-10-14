Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $389.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.3 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $8.29 on Thursday, hitting $358.88. 30,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,061. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.18.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

