Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. Delek US has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.33. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,386,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,420,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Delek US by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Delek US by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 31,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

