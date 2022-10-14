Destination Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,041 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $26,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $196,562,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,392,224 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.