Destination Wealth Management Purchases 79,158 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,158 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,904,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,849,000 after purchasing an additional 236,456 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,397,000 after buying an additional 268,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,903,000 after buying an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 80,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,547. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

