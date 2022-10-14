Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,015,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647,091 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,319,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,544,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663,795 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $8.24 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

