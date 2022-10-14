Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCT opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $46.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 43,560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 478,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

