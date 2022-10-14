Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BROS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of BROS stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.82.

Insider Activity

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,613,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,005,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,613,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,648. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.