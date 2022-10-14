E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.40

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 1258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EINC shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, E Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.94.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

