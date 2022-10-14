Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on CloudMD Software & Services Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for CloudMD Software & Services’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of CloudMD Software & Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance
About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
