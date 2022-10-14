Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $136.93 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Insider Activity

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,093,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,030 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 464,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

