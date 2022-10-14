El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Declares Dividend of $1.50

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
El Pollo Loco Price Performance
Shares of LOCO opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
