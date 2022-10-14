El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Declares Dividend of $1.50

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

Shares of LOCO opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 487.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 74,836 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.