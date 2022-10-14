Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a current ratio of 25.88.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 591.6% during the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 254,400 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.