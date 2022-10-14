Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 809,500 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the September 15th total of 492,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Embark Technology

In other Embark Technology news, major shareholder Collective Iv L.P. Data bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,202,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,272,525.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embark Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Embark Technology by 244.0% during the second quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,148 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Embark Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Embark Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMBK opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. Embark Technology has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.63 and a quick ratio of 16.63.

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.00. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Embark Technology will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embark Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.