Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $12.01 Million in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 602,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,005,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $931,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EE traded down 0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,248. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of 18.31 and a 52 week high of 30.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is 27.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 31.50.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

