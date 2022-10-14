Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 48,199 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,199 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.22% of Sun Country Airlines worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Shares of SNCY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.54 million, a P/E ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $34.05.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

