Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $17.63 Million Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.67% of Pacira BioSciences worth $17,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $52.97. 4,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $60.63. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

