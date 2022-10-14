Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Endesa Price Performance

Shares of ELEZY stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. Endesa has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $12.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

