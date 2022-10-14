Enigma (ENG) Market Cap Achieves $127,313.32

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $127,313.32 and approximately $91,830.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enigma Profile

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

