Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Enova International Stock Up 4.2 %

ENVA opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45. Enova International has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $47.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.15 million. Enova International had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the second quarter valued at about $913,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 51.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 331,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 49.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 31.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More

