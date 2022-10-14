EOS (EOS) Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $153.87 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00005291 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00019048 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007115 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004723 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004739 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,194,438 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

