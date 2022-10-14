Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $7.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.05. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $25.58 per share.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 27.23%.

Laredo Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LPI. Raymond James dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of LPI opened at $70.06 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,761.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,761.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,509 shares of company stock worth $585,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

