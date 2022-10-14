Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 935,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,628 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

