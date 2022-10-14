Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $273.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $314.00 to $273.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $311.28.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.97. The company had a trading volume of 53,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

