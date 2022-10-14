Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $24.34 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and approximately $692.55 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.34 or 0.00123450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,717.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00265005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00733744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.00561214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00256153 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00262981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,370,019 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ETC through the process of mining. Ethereum Classic has a current supply of 210,700,000 with 137,365,671.25365883 in circulation. The last known price of Ethereum Classic is 24.07560857 USD and is up 5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 347 active market(s) with $850,241,152.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumclassic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

