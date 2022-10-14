Euro Coin (EUROC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.14 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00005059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $74.26 million and $1.14 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 76,345,721 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

