Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Short Interest Update

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Exlites Holdings International Price Performance

Shares of EXHI opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. Exlites Holdings International has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

About Exlites Holdings International

(Get Rating)

Exlites Holdings International, Inc engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals.

