Fetch.ai 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.71 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $60.17 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0806 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00082022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00015614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001429 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007189 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

