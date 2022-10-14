Fetch.ai Hits Market Capitalization of $61.06 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $61.06 million and $16.86 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai (FET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Fetch.ai has a current supply of 1,151,441,225.6042874 with 746,113,681 in circulation. The last known price of Fetch.ai is 0.08322002 USD and is up 7.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $17,355,262.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fetch-ai.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

