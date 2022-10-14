Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14 on December 7th

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Asian Values’s previous dividend of $8.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fidelity Asian Values Stock Performance
Shares of FAS stock opened at GBX 450.02 ($5.44) on Friday. Fidelity Asian Values has a one year low of GBX 406.22 ($4.91) and a one year high of GBX 499 ($6.03). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 469.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 456.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £324.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fidelity Asian Values news, insider Sally Macdonald bought 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 478 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £2,977.94 ($3,598.28).
About Fidelity Asian Values
Fidelity Asian Values plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International and FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Asian Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Asian Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.