Financial Review: Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) & Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ultralife has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ultralife and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sunworks has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 157.01%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Ultralife.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife -1.27% -1.31% -0.99% Sunworks -27.39% -49.79% -34.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultralife and Sunworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $98.27 million 0.91 -$230,000.00 ($0.09) -61.33 Sunworks $101.15 million 0.70 -$26.63 million ($1.22) -1.75

Ultralife has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks. Ultralife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ultralife beats Sunworks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Ultralife Thin Cell, Utralife HiRate, Ultralife and design, Ultra, Lithium Power, LithiumPower and Design, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. Ultralife Corporation serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

