First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.45

Shares of First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 19640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

First Pacific Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0549 per share. This represents a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

