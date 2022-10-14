First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the September 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

FTAG stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 2,937.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

