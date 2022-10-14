FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the September 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SKOR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 78,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,954. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $44.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Trading of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
