FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the September 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKOR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 78,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,954. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $44.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund ( NASDAQ:SKOR Get Rating ) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors owned 0.67% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

