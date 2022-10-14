Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42. 1,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,373,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $239.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Articles

