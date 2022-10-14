Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 30,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 552,062 shares.The stock last traded at $63.10 and had previously closed at $63.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,332,000 after buying an additional 1,481,847 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,212,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,538,000 after buying an additional 34,579 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,908,000 after buying an additional 514,947 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,976,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,343,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after buying an additional 366,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.