Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.15

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 3442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Foraco International Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$103.22 million and a P/E ratio of 2.17.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$110.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foraco International

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.