Foresight Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.81. The stock had a trading volume of 37,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,841. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.29 and its 200-day moving average is $243.33.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.