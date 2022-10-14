Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $939,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.11. 35,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,927. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

