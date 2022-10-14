Frank C. Sullivan Sells 65,000 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RPM International Stock Down 2.8 %

RPM traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.64. The company had a trading volume of 564,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.62. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 7.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 412,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

