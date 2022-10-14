Freemont Management S.A. Purchases 3,400 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.90. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $355.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

