Freemont Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.35.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $132.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

