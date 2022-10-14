Freemont Management S.A. Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,184,000. Linde accounts for about 2.6% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,648,000. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Linde by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded down $5.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.80. The company had a trading volume of 44,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,138. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.89. The company has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

