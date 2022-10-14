Freemont Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $82.57. 118,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

