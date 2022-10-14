FTX Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.13 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. FTX Token has a market cap of $3.13 billion and $52.89 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $23.37 or 0.00122241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.14 or 0.27569886 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010768 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 329,844,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,975,253 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.