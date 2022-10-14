FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 266,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after acquiring an additional 161,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2 %

BMY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $70.92. The company had a trading volume of 104,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.