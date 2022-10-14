FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $612,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,203,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 39,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 3,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.45. 118,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,765,711. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $82.92 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.55.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

