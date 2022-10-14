FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 328,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GILD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.65. 142,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

