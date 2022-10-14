FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 462,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,989,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

