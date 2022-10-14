FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 478 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $145.56. The company had a trading volume of 108,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.59 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.33 and a 200 day moving average of $172.58. The company has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a PE ratio of 269.33, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,918,381.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,339,419. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

